St. Norbert donates food to homeless shelter

Ordinarily, St. Norbert College in De Pere is providing meals for students on its campus.

But with classes going virtual and the food still available, St. Norbert donated it to a local homeless shelter.

St. Norbert College partnered with its food supplier, Sysco, to provide 130 meals to New Community Shelter in Green Bay.

The college started giving out food Tuesday, providing much-needed support.

"We've had several contacts with different community partners begging and pleading for anybody with large capacity to help them," Melissa Dapra, associate director of dining services for the college, said.

St. Norbert plans to reach out to more community programs to provide more assistance in the future.

