St. Norbert President Bruess to step aside in 2020

St. Norbert College president Brian Bruess will step aside after his contract expires in 2020.

Bruess made the announcement Friday in a letter to students and staff. His last day will be June 30, 2020.

"It has been a privilege to lead St. Norbert College, my wife Carol's and my Alma Mater, for these past three years. Our students are inspiring, and the staff and faculty are wildly talented and deeply committed to the education of our students. Moreover, the student experience is vibrant and our outcomes are uncommon and speak for themselves. With regard to the future direction of St. Norbert College, I will not be seeking a renewal of my contract. I will complete this academic year, follow through on our collective agenda to be a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts college, and provide steady and faithful support to the Board of Trustees in the search for my successor. We have accomplished remarkable results, together, and I leave the College in exceptional shape, poised for the next leader of this great institution. While this is not the news you expected to receive from me today, know that I make this decision in full confidence of the mission and future of St. Norbert College: docere verbo et exemplo." - Brian Bruess.

Bruess, a 1990 graduate of St. Norbert College, has served as the school's president since October of 2017. The college did not release any details as to why Bruess is stepping aside.

Bruess was the voice of the college as it underwent an independent investigation into how the college handles sexual misconduct and equality concerns under Title IX.

The independent investigator, based in Madison, interviewed nearly 70 people, including a mix of students, faculty and staff who had concerns dating back to 2004.

"What it also showed us is that we have room for improvement around the interpersonal conflicts that exist internally and some departmental difficulties we have," Bruess told Action 2 News after the investigation. "We've also learned from the report that there's considerable confusion internally about roles and responsibilities for Title IX."

Bruess stated, "The report does not necessitate the suspension or termination of any employee."

As Action 2 News first alerted you in February, an investigator sent a letter to a St. Norbert graduate saying the college president's statement regarding the recent report is different from what she concluded.

The investigator's letter says it was "his conclusion, NOT MINE. I was asked not to provide disciplinary recommendation in the report itself but instead to gather facts and provide findings in order for the college to reach its own conclusion. That is what the college has done -- reached its own conclusion and identified its own plan of action based on my investigation's results."

Bruess is St. Norbert College’s eighth president. He’s the second alumnus to lead the school.