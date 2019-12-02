St. Norbert College trustees resign

Four trustees on the board of St. Norbert College in De Pere have resigned.

The college would not confirm the names with us, but according to the college's website, Chairman Mike Van Asten, Miriam Mulva, Dan Dickinson and Kathryn Hasselblad-Pascale are no longer included on the list of trustees.

Thirty-six members now sit on the board.

The resignations appear to have come after the board voted last month to approve a multi-year contract extension with college president Brian Bruess.

Bruess announced earlier that he would not renew his contract and was stepping down when his contract expired in June.

Bruess never publicly gave a reason, but St. Norbert students believed he was being forced out, leading to weeks of outcry with campus protests and a sit-in.

The board met on November 21 to discuss the student fallout. Some board members met with college staff and faculty before the meeting.

On November 22, the college announced Abbot Dane Radecki approved Bruess' contract extension.