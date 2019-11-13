St. Norbert College students 'walk out' to demand action Wednesday

Despite the snowy weather Wednesday, students at St. Norbert College are still demanding answers after news spread of their current president’s future department.

As we first told you almost two weeks ago, St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess has decided to not renew his contract next year.

About 150 students ‘walked out’ of class and held a rally Wednesday. There was also a student-led protest on campus last week. The students Action 2 News talked to say they have more events planned next week and will continue to gather until they get the answers they are searching for from the Board of Trustees.

“We want to know how the people that run our college are running our college and we want to be part of it,” said Michael Houlihan, a senior at St. Norbert College.

Houlihan said the students outside Wednesday morning want answers and the removal of certain individuals.

“The most specific is Father Jay Fostner. That is in our specific list of demands, that as a campus we want him removed from the college,” said Houlihan.

Fostner was accused of mishandling sexual misconduct allegations and equality concerns under Title IX. He was investigated and is currently on a year-long sabbatical. Fostner is expected to return to campus next summer.

“Seeing what has gone on with covering up sexual assault allegations and sexual misconduct, we don’t think that is something that is acceptable on a college campus, especially considering nationwide sexual assault is a really big problem on college campuses, and seeing there are people who are willing to cover it up and try to hide it, we just don’t think that is welcome here at St. Norbert,” said Houlihan.

Along with asking for Fostner’s removal, Houlihan said students also want to be part of the Board of Trustee’s decision making process.

Although a letter written by the Board’s Executive Committee explains a little bit of the process, saying Bruess and the Board of Trustees had several meetings dating back to this summer, Houlihan said they want more.

CLICK HERE to read the Board of Trustees Executive Committee's response to president emeritus Tom Kunkel

“We may not get 100 percent transparency, and well that is a perfect situation and would love to see, that is not necessarily what we are demanding because we know that might not be possible,” said Houlihan. “But we want to be involved in decisions that are going to affect us as a student body and campus, especially like selecting a new president. That is a major decision.”

In an effort to better understand how the Board of Trustees works, the St. Norbert Student Government sent a list of several questions to the board president. Some of the questions involve term limits, hierarchy of power and if the Executive Committee is the sole entity entrusted with negotiating the president’s contract.

CLICK HERE to read the complete Student Government Association Executive Board letter

“We don’t know exactly what they do and we don’t know the procedures they follow to do what they do,” said Houlihan.

“They don’t speak as consumers here, they see themselves rightly as the future of our place. They think it’s critically important, and I agree with them, that their voices are heard,” Corday Goddard, Associate Dean for Student Development at St. Norbert college.” So when there are avenues for that to happen they do that and when there aren’t they create those avenues to make them happen.”

“We don’t plan on letting this issue just fizzle out and die. We are going to keep pushing, we are going to keep talking, and we want to make sure our demands and our voices are heard and met,” said Houlihan.

Houlihan said more student-led events are planned for next week.

