St. Norbert College students volunteer at Paul's Pantry for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dozens of students at St. Norbert College ‘made it a day on, not a day off’ of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering at multiple organizations in the community.

St. Norbert College Men’s Basketball Team helped sort donated food at Paul’s Pantry Monday.

“Just trying to help out the community anyway we can and help out those in need,” said Jordan Newman, a senior at St. Norbert College.

Newman, a point guard on the men’s basketball team, said it’s part of the team’s tradition.

“Every year on MLK Day we do something to help the community out,” said Newman.

Because Newman has been on the team all four years, he has volunteered at other organizations but this was his first time at Paul’s Pantry and he said it was an eye-opening experience.

“I saw a lot and it makes you thankful because you see how rough some people have it,” said Newman. “They have to be here at 6:30 a.m. to wait in line to make sure they get their goods.”

“They were able to see where all the food was going, they were able to see the waiting room where people are starting to get registered and come in to get their food. They’ve got a good understanding now of what really, a lot of people don’t get to see in the community, and that is the many people in need,” said Craig Robbins, executive director of Paul’s Pantry.

Paul’s Pantry serves lower-income households in our area that are in need of groceries. The pantry distributes more than 16,000 pounds of food a day and serves 4,100 households in Brown County. Craig said if you add up the people within those households, it’s over 13,000 people and a good portion of them are children.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the help of groups like St. Norbert College,” said Robbins. “We get a lot of donations of course over the holidays, so we have a tremendous amount we receive in November and December that needs to be sorted.”

With quick feet and long arms, it didn’t take the team too long to sort the bins in front of them on Monday, but Newman hopes volunteering leaves a lasting impression on his team, both on and off the court.

“I hope they recognize just how lucky we are and fortunate we are. To be thankful every day. Our problems are really small compared to most,” said Newman. “We can all serve others more and make the world a better place.”

Paul’s Pantry is always looking for volunteers, if you would like to help, head to their website .

“Every day here at Paul’s Pantry is a day of service. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day so it’s a day of service for these students, but we are open to having volunteers every day,” said Robbins.

St. Norbert College students also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity ReStore and St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.