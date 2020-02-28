St. Norbert College recalls students abroad in Italy due to coronavirus

St. Norbert College officials say they have decided to recall all students currently studying in countries classified as Alert Level two or Warning Level three by the CDC due to the coronavirus.

In a letter from President Brian Bruess Friday, it says the policy affects only eight students studying abroad in Italy.

College officials say they are suspending the students' academic programs, and arrangements are being made for the students to return to the United States.

The students will be completing all coursework online, and will be reintegrating into the campus community at the end of the month, after St. Norbert's spring break.

The letter continues to say that the COVID-19 situation is "very fluid and is evolving daily", and as college officials make decisions about other programs in different countries, they will be "guided by what is in the best interests of our students".

Anyone with questions about the status of study-abroad programs or the actions the school is taking are being asked to contact Gail Gilbert, the director of study abroad and off-campus programs.

Gilbert can be reached by calling 920-403-4068, or by e-mail at gail.gilbert@snc.edu.