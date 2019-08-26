St. Norbert College ranks among "Best College Food in America"

St. Norbert College in De Pere is being put on the food tasters map.

The liberal arts college ranked in the top 10 of Niche.com's "2020 Best College Food in America."

It ranked #9 on that list.

This was't the first time the school was recognized by Niche.com. In 2016, St. Norbert ranked #1 among 29 Wisconsin schools for the best college food in the state.

Students, faculty and staff aren't the only ones who eat on campus. During training camp, the Packers eat meals in the school cafeteria, "Ruth's Marketplace."