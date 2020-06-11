St. Norbert College offers George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to students of color

St. Norbert College in De Pere announced Thursday it established a memorial scholarship to remember George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

St. Norbert College says the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student or students of color with financial needs.

The Catholic, liberal arts college is following the lead of North Central University in Minneapolis, whose president challenged every college and university to "invest in a new generation of young black Americans who are poised to take leadership of our nation."

St. Norbert says the scholarship will increase opportunities and address systemic inequities for under-represented students.

"This small act also represents our enduring commitment to protect the human dignity of all, to steadfastly act for racial justice, and to provide equal access to higher education," college president Brian Bruess wrote in a statement.

The scholarship will be funded by gifts to the school. Donations can be made online at giving.snc.edu/givingpages/floydscholarship.html