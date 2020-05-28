St. Norbert College plans on-campus start to fall classes

(Update: Rewritten to clarify the online learning is only for one day before Thanksgiving and online exams.)

St. Norbert College in De Pere is moving classes online the day before the Thanksgiving break, adjusting its fall calendar to prepare for an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A letter sent to students and parents Thursday tells them school will start a week earlier, on Monday, August 24.

On-campus classes will end on November 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The college will hold virtual classes on Wednesday, November 25, to make sure students get their required instruction time.

Final exams will also be conducted remotely the following week, November 30-December 4, then the school will begin its Christmas break.

The college also canceled the Long Weekend tradition in October to minimize the risk of students traveling and bringing the virus back to campus.

St. Norbert College moved a virtual delivery for its spring semester back in March as the coronavirus spread in Wisconsin.

It's planning a commencement ceremony on, bringing its 2020 graduates back to the campus, on August 29.