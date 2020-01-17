St. Norbert College announces organizational changes being made, Fr. Jay Fostner out as V.P. of Mission and Student Affairs

St. Norbert College officials say they are making some initial changes to the organizational structure of the division of Mission and Student Affairs.

In a letter sent to SNC faculty and staff, President Dr. Brian Bruess wrote the reorganization also includes the elimination of the current role of Vice President for Mission and Student Affairs, which was held by Fr. Jay Fostner, who has been with the College for more than 20 years.

Dr. Bruess wrote detailed plans for the future and leadership structure of mission integration will be developed over the next few months, and more is expected to be learned next month during a visit by Fr. Dennis Holtschneider, the President of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

In the letter, Dr. Bruess wrote the school is moving toward an organizational structure more similar to what is described in the by-laws of the College.

Dr. Bruess adds a search for a Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student Engagement will begin this month.

The position will oversee student affairs, student retention, as well s equity and inclusion.

Dr. Bruess says Julie Massey is currently the Interim Vice President for Mission and Student Affairs, and will help oversee the transition.