St. Norbert College: School moving to alternative delivery modes for courses starting March 23

On Wednesday, a letter obtained by WBAY that was sent to faculty at St. Norbert College says in order to keep everyone on campus safe, the school will be moving to alternative delivery modes for course instruction later this month.

According to the letter, the change will start on March 23, and will last through Monday, April 13.

School officials stated the change is due to the COVID-19 situation, and is "out of caution".

Officials added the change may last longer, depending on conditions in the area and across the country.

The message went on to say the change won't close the campus, but instead is a change in how course content is delivered for that time period.

In addition, the message states students will be asked to return home for that time period, unless they have received an exception.

Faculty and staff will continue their regular hours, with the message saying committee meetings will continue as planned, or "in a mediated form".

A news conference regarding the change is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for details as they become available.