St. Norbert College Board of Trustees discusses president Bruess' departure

St. Norbert College's board of trustees was meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the fallout over college president Brian Bruess' decision not to renew his contract next year.

St. Norbert College students protest on campus on Nov. 13, 2019 (WBAY photo)

It was a closed meeting with only board members and advisors in attendance.

In a statement to Action 2 News, Board Chair Mike Van Asten said he expected a candid discussion among board members but not likely one that will solve all of the problems before them.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this month, Bruess announced his plans to leave when his contract expires next June, after only two-and-a-half years in the position.

He never publicly gave a reason why, but some students and staff believe he is being forced to step down.

About 20 board members went to a separate meeting Thursday morning hosted by the staff association.

While both St. Norbert faculty and students have had the chance to speak with the board, staff members felt their voice hasn't been represented.

It was time for staff to get answers and give feedback about Bruess stepping down.

One staff member told us he doesn't know exactly what the next step is, but he's grateful the meeting took place and is hopeful what was discussed would be part of the board of trustees meeting in the afternoon.

"It's clear that the hope is the board will reopen negotiations with President Bruess," Associate Dean of Student Development Codray Goddard said. "There's strong, strong support from President Bruess, and based on the audience today it's clear that they would like him to stay on campus."

Many students continue to speak out in Bruess' support, as well. Students were protesting again on the campus during the trustees' meeting. The "Occupy SNC" movement planned a sit-in at the F.K. Bemis International Center on campus Thursday evening.

Separate from the movement, the Student Government Association has stepped up to bridge the gap between St. Norbert students and the board of trustees.

"We just want to make sure the students know that we stand by them and we support them, and today we're just hoping to see how the board progresses and improves their communication and makes a decision that representative of the students," Sarah Rolfs of the SGA executive board said.

In a letter to the college community on November 6, the Student Government Association expressed support for President Bruess' student-centric vision for St. Norbert College, including Title IX, efforts for campus-wide inclusion and student safety.

They also made a series of demands, including the removal of Father Jay Fostner from the campus and to be included in the process to select the next college president.

"I think it's a step in the right direction. I think we need to continue in that direction with the trustees and especially encourage open communication," Kylie Marsden, also with the student government's executive board, said.

The Student Government Association condensed those ideas in a new letter to the board of trustees to be read as part of Thursday afternoon's meeting.

In it, they share frustrations regarding communication. "Students feel they have to be loud to be heard by the people in this room, and students are not satisfied with press releases," the letter said in part.

"I think something easy would just be an email to the whole community, instead of us finding out their decisions through a press release, so it's something even as straightforward as that," Rolfs said.

They say they want to know they can go to the board of trustees with student concerns through an open line of communication.