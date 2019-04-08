Spring rainstorm delivers photogenic sunset

A passing rainstorm brought lightning and thunder to Northeast Wisconsin -- and also colorful clouds and a photogenic sunset.

Thank you to the viewers who sent in photos after the storm Monday night in the slideshow below, via our weather and news apps, Facebook and Twitter.

More photos can be found at https://www.wbay.com/photos. Some of these will appear in the rotation on the opening screen of WBAY's StormCenter 2 On the Go weather app in the coming days.

(Mobile users: If you don't see the slideshow below, click the "Additional Content Available" link)