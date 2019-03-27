Spreading awareness about endometriosis and treatments

March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month. It's a disorder that affects 176 million globally.

"There are 1 in 10 women who have endometriosis in the world," Dr. Kelly Kennedy of Women's Health Specialists said. "It's quite common but very much ignored."

Doctors explain endometriosis is when tissue cells that line the uterus move to other parts of the body, like the ovaries or Fallopian tubes. That can cause extreme pain and other problems, like bleeding, cysts and even infertility.

Doctors still don't know what causes endometriosis, and there is no cure, but there are viable treatment options.

Doctors want to make sure women seek treatment.

"It can severely impact your chances of being pregnant because of the damage to the Fallopian tubes that is passable due to the inflammation of the pelvis. However, there are many treatments that we have that can help someone with endometriosis become pregnant," Kennedy said.

Symptoms include heavy and painful periods, which sometimes make it painful to go to the bathroom.

Medical experts we talked with said women often ignore the symptoms. If you're experiencing these symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor right away.