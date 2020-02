Brown County Executive Tom Nelson says he'll announce the main naming rights to the Brown County Expo Center on Thursday.

As we've reported, the 127,000-square foot facility replaces the veterans memorial arena and Shopko Hall and will be twice the size of those two facilities combined.

It's expected to open next January.

The announcement is February 13 at 11 a.m. Stay with Action 2 News on-air and online for updates.