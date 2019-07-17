Splish splash bash cools you off in Kaukauna

The Kaukauna Municipal Pool is hosting its second annual Unison Credit Union Splish Splash Bash.

The Family Fun Luau is 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Wednesday, July 17).

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Splish Splash Bash.

Your family can learn Hawaiian dancing and hula hoop. A DJ will spin music for dancing. There will be prizes and vouchers for free ice cream at the concession stand.

Don't forget the swimming on this hot day!

CLICK HERE for more information on Kaukauna's pool.