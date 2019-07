The Kaukauna Municipal Pool hosts it's second annual Unison Credit Union Splish Splash Bash, with a luau party.

It's from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday July 17. More fun is planned at the pool next Wednesday, too.

Your family can learn Hawaiian dancing and hula-hoop, swim, dance to a DJ, prizes, and there will even be vouchers for free ice cream at the concession stand.

Click here for more information on Kaukauna's pool.