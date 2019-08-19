Speeding complaints spike on Bellevue Street

Complaints about speeding on Bellevue Street pour into the Brown County Sheriff's Office and village administrators.

Now, they are teaming up to crack down on the growing problem.

The stretch of the street getting the most attention lies between Hoffman Road and Allouez Avenue.

"We've seen about 80 citations being written in the last two months," said Dustan Peterson, the directed enforcement officer for the Village of Bellevue.

Twenty-three of those citations were handed out to drivers going over the speed limit.

"That's not including any warnings being given out," said Peterson. "Strictly tickets."

"We're seeing really excessive speeds, and this is a narrow road," said Diane Wessel, Bellevue Village Administrator. "This is not conducive to the kinds of speeds that we're seeing here."

Police officers have clocked cars going highway speeds on the 35 mph road. The highest recorded speed in recent weeks is more than 80 mph.

"A lot of the construction that is taking place here over the summer is causing motorists to find shortcuts through neighborhoods," said Peterson.

Along with an increase in patrols, the village uses a portable speed board to show drivers just how fast they are going, hoping it will encourage them to slow down.

"When we put up something new, it kind of catches their eye and reminds them, 'Hey, this is still a 35 mph speed limit,'" said Peterson.

Wessel tells Action 2 News a permanent speed board for Bellevue Street is in the 2020 budget. Her message is clear: slow down or pay the price.

"It's based on how fast you're going, but they range from $98.80 to $376 just for a speeding citation depending on how fast you're going," said Peterson.

"Take it easy, people," said Wessel.