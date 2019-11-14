Speed limit going to 65 on stretch of Hwy 10/441

Changes are coming for drivers in the Fox Valley.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the speed limit on U.S. 10 and Wisconsin 441 is going up to 65 miles per hour between County Hwy CB and Oneida Street.

The DOT says the speed increase will be in effect when new speed limit signs are posted by the end of the day Friday, Nov. 15.

The speed limit can go up because crews are finished with all of the major highway construction in the area along with the completion of the Midway Road interchange.

The expansion project still needs to install an overhead digital message sign next month and complete some minor landscaping next year.