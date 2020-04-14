Special weekend meal distribution planned for students of GBAPSD

A special meal distribution for students of the Green Bay Area Public School District will take place for the next two weekends.

School District officials say a special distribution of weekend meals will happen on Friday, April 17, as well as Friday, April 24.

Officials say meals are available to all Green Bay families while supplies last.

The special weekend meals are being funded through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fun of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Weekend meal pick-up times and locations include:

Howe Elementary - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Elementary - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Elmore elementary - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tank Elementary - 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Meals have been provided for all children Monday - Friday since March 23.