Special Olympics Wisconsin to host virtual ceremony, events

The Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games will be held virtually this year.

The in-person competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, athletes are still taking part in events like the 50-meter dash, mile run and long jump.

The athletes submit their scores from home.

The traditional opening ceremony in Stevens Point will be held virtually this year.

"Everybody in our organization is so tight, such good friends and they're so accustomed to seeing each other, hugging each other and being together and laughing together. Even though we couldn't quite do that, you can't totally make it the same in a virtual format, we wanted to approximate that the best we could because our athletes have been yearning for that connection," says Tommy Jaime, Director of Communications, Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc.

The virtual celebration will be posted online Thursday at 7 p.m.

The annual Special Olympics Torch Run with law enforcement and athletes will not be held as usual this year. Special Olympics is encouraging people to hold their own Torch Run in their neighborhoods.

"It's $20. You get this cool shirt here. Then you get to run around your neighborhood, walk around your neighborhood. You can print and cut out little paper torches and carry those to show support," says Jaime.

