Sparks fly when Sturgeon Bay police pursue hit-and-run suspect

Sparks were flying -- literally -- as Sturgeon Bay police pursued a suspect in a hit-and-run. Police on Thursday released a squad car's dashcam video of the high-speed chase through the city last week.

According to police, an officer saw the SUV crossing the Michigan Street Bridge sparking, missing a tire, with heavy front-end damage at 2:20 in the morning on Saturday.

Suspecting it was involved in a crash, the officer tried to stop the SUV but the driver sped away through Sturgeon Bay's west side. During the chase, one squad car went out of control when it hit some ice.

The suspect's SUV crashed into a snowbank while turning into a driveway on West Spruce Street. The driver jumped out and ran for the house.

As one officer tried to wrestle him to the ground, another used a stun gun. The driver fell off the steps of the house and was treated at a hospital for injuries to his head and back.

Police are seeking charges against the driver, identified only as a 38-year-old Sturgeon Bay man, including hit-and-run, fleeing an officer, resisting an officer, operating without a valid license, and a "variety of other traffic offenses." He'll also be cited for first-time operating under the influence.

Officers eventually found a parked vehicle that the SUV hit.