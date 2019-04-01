Technical issue resolved that halted flights for several carriers

Technical issues impacted several carriers Monday morning, including Delta, United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, but those issues seem to have been resolved.

The FAA noted that several airlines were experiencing computer issues Monday morning.

Southwest and Delta flights were impacted, though both airlines’ social media has reported the issue has been resolved.

Delta said it is working through the delays caused by the brief disruption.

American Airlines identified the culprit as AeroData “experiencing a technical issue that’s impacting multiple carriers.”

United Airlines said “an outage ... is impacting our ability to create release paperwork...”

Delta’s social media account said the issue had prevented “Delta Connection flights from being dispatched.”

“Our teams are working to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience,” it tweeted to a customer.

Alaska Airlines was also experiencing issues, according to its social media account, and said it was “working with the vendor to get the system back up.”

