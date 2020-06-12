Southern Door's Haunted Mansion canceled by coronavirus fears

The mansion won't be haunted this year. The threat of the coronavirus was too scary.

The Southern Door County School District canceled the Haunted Mansion at Door County KOA in the fall.

Preparations for the haunted house -- one of the school district's largest annual fundraisers -- usually are underway this month.

Organizers say with the continued uncertainty over COVID-19, they had to cancel it over concerns about safety and health.

This would have been the Haunted Mansion's 15th anniversary.