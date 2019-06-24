Southern Bridge Project in Brown County sees legislative support

State and local leaders are celebrating a long awaited motion for a highway expansion project in southern Brown County.

The I-41 Expansion Project and the Southern Bridge Project, adding another connection across the Fox River has now been listed as a priority line item in Governor Evers’ budget. That means if he signs it, the multi-million dollar project which includes an interchange on I-41, could move forward.

A growing region is the main motivation behind the project and another bridge could help ease congestion in places like De Pere along Highway 32 and the Claude Allouez Bridge.

“My colleagues that represent the Fox Valley/Outagamie County, had an interest to expanding lanes on I-4 - Brown County had a different interest, so the ability to be able to merge those two ideas into one regional effort, was really the game changer in this process,” said Republican Representative John Nygren of Marinette.

Forming a Southern Bridge Coalition has helped the project now become a priority at the state level.

“We had over 6,000 people text in to our Stuck in Traffic Campaign, we've had hundreds of businesses, lining up trying to figure out, how do we get this thing done, and it's been a great collaborative effort,” said Jayme Sellen of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

An interchange expansion plus a bridge, connecting east and west highways and businesses, could cost over 100 million dollars.