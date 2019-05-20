Southbound lane of Leo Frigo Bridge closed for concrete repairs

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a stretch of the Leo Frigo Bridge is closed this week to fix "concrete that is beginning to crumble at the joints."

One southbound lane of the I-43 span will be closed Tuesday, May 21, through noon Friday, May 24.

The southbound I-43 on-ramp from Atkinson Drive will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed through noon Friday.

The DOT says drivers should prepare for slow traffic and backups on the bridge. That will be an issue during the morning and evening drives.

A DOT spokesman says the structure of the bridge is sound. He says these are the same joints you see on any highway or street with concrete paving.