Manufacturing company donates $130K to Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity received more than $100,000

during a presentation Thursday.

"It's just an amazing gift," Executive Director Cora Haltaufderheid said. "Gifts like this don't come by everyday."

Larson Manufacturing announced its $130,000 donation toward Habitat for Humanity building a new home.

"People believing in our mission is really why this was able to happen," Haltaufderheid said." "So that'll buy the brick, the doors and the windows. All of that becomes all the cost of a home and that just checks off one more thing we can do in the coming year."

Larson Manufacturing is a storm door and window based company out of South Dakota.

The company held a contest where the winner chose the next Habitat for humanity to receive funding.

"It was just a promotion we wanted to do to help a community give back to that community," Larson Manufacturing Marketing Director June Eng said.

Cora said the donation will sponsor the 116th home in Green Bay.