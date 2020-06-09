South Broadway closing for storm sewer construction

A stretch of South Broadway in Green Bay is closing June 9 for construction.

The road will be closed at Howard Street for storm sewer work.

Green Bay Public Works tells Action 2 News that the new storm sewer, along with a new lift station, will help alleviate flooding in the area.

South Broadway will be closed between Clinton Street to West Walnut Street.

South Broadway traffic will be detoured to Clinton Street, South Ashland Avenue, and West Walnut Street.

The city says the road will be closed through at least Thursday, June 16.

Drivers will have access to businesses in the area.

