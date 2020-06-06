Sources: Will Ryan to be next head coach of UWGB men's basketball team

Sources tell WBAY that Will Ryan, the oldest son of Bo Ryan, will be the next head coach for UW-Green Bay's men's basketball team.

Will Ryan is the head coach at Wheeling University in West Virginia, which is a Division 2 school.

He also spent 12 years as an assistant at a Division 1 school under Saul Phillips, and worked with his dad with the Badgers.

UWGB parted ways with former head coach Linc Darner last month.

Bo Ryan was named Big Ten Coach of the Year four separate times (2002, '03, '13, and '15).

Sources tell @WBAY that Will Ryan will be the next head coach of @gbphoenixmbb . The son of Bo Ryan is head coach at D2 Wheeling University in WV. Spent 12 years as D1 asst under Saul Phillips, also worked with dad with Badgers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) June 6, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for more details as they become available.