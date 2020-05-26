Some public pools to open for summer with enhanced safety measures

Communities are facing a difficult decision when it comes to opening public pools and aquatic centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

LITTLE CHUTE

The Village of Little Chute is on track to open Doyle Pool on Sunday, June 7.

The pool will be open to a maximum of 100 people at a time, and that may be adjusted as the season goes on.

Plexi-glass dividers will be at public-facing counters. Social distancing will be required on the pool deck. Hand sanitizer will be available.

The village says there will be additional cleaning and disinfecting.

Staff will be required to wear masks.

People who are feeling sick are asked to stay home.

MANITOWOC

The City of Manitowoc says the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season, mainly for financial reasons.

"According to experts, it is true that properly disinfected pool water can eliminate the COVID-19 virus. However, the Aquatic Center is so much more than a pool as indicated by the various state licenses that govern the different amenities in the facility," reads a statement from Mayor Justin Nickels. "The public health threat doesn’t arise from the pool itself, but from shared spaces and surfaces, concessions, and close gatherings of people for long periods of time. Opening for the 2020 season was something that we could do safely, potentially, if we were to hire significantly more staff to handle the new public health guidelines and ensure their implementation."

Nickels says the city cannot afford to invest tax dollars in the necessary staff and cleaning. The mayor says projections show financial losses by opening the pool.

"This is a facility that, by its original design, does not break even and is subsidized by the taxpayer annually. Given the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know tax revenues will be shrinking in years to come," says Nickels.

Work will continue on construction of a splash pad and whirlpool area.

Nickels says the aquatic center "will be back in 2021, stronger and better than ever!"