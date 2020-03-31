Some municipalities consolidate polling places due to coronavirus

With the spring election just one week away where you got to vote might change as area municipalities make tough decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of this is happening as the Wisconsin Elections Commission held an emergency meeting at 9:45 pm Tuesday night to discuss pending litigation.

Most communities we checked with are facing a shortage of poll workers because of concerns over the coronavirus.

In response some polling places will be consolidated that are expected to be less busy.

While there's still a major push underway to encourage absentee voting many places from the Village of Suamico, to Fond du Lac, and even Oshkosh have made changes to where people will vote next Tuesday.

"We're trying to balance, we don't want the polling places to be too crowded and have too many people so we've consolidated ones we know have historical small traffic. For example with the university being out we've moved that away from the university to another area," said Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff.

Rohloff says clear barriers will also be installed between poll workers and the public.

In Appleton where the city will elect a new mayor for the first time in 24 years voter turnout could also be high.

City officials say they won't be consolidating any polling places and city staff will step in to ensure there's enough workers.

They expect to announce further safety procedures, later this week.

In Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett told our partner station he's not comfortable sending people to the polls.

Rohloff says it's understandable.

He added,"I want to be cautious and I think that's important for us to be cautious. So, no I think we're doing all of the right things and I think we're listening to our employees about concerns they have and they want to make sure they're safe and they want to make sure the people who come in and vote are safe."

The record for absentee votes in Oshkosh is about 8,000.

By last Friday, they already received more than 7700.