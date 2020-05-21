Some local businesses add fees for sanitizing, others included in service

State and federal guidelines ask businesses to make some changes as they reopen to help ensure a clean and safe environment.

Stylists at NewStyle Salons call it an exciting day as customers return for the first time in weeks.

"Hair salons are places where friends can get together, and our stylists are just excited to see their friends," said Gordon Hale, operations manager of NewStyle Salons. "It's been a long time."

The appointments look a little bit different in the midst of COVID-19.

"After each customer, our stylists are sanitizing the chair, the styling station, the shampoo area, the reception desk, the credit card machine, and any tools or products that were touched during the previous service," said Hale.

That extra work comes at a cost in the form of a sanitation fee on customer bills.

"We're charging a $3 fee on every ticket. We've booking 15 minutes between clients just for sanitizing, and the $3 goes straight to paying the stylist for their time," said Hale.

Families only get charged one $3 sanitation fee per visit, as the sanitation procedures do not need to happen between individual family members.

Hale tells Action 2 News customers have been supportive of the added fee so far.

NewStyle Salons is not the only local business to add an additional fee. In a Facebook post, Green Bay Family Dental lets customers know they too will have to pay a little extra: "Please be advised that due to the ADA, OSHA, and CDC regulations we now temporarily have a PPE Patient Protection Regulation- fee included in each appointment.

We appreciate your understanding!"

Action 2 News reached out to Green Bay Family Dental for more information about that fee but has not received a response.

At PDQ Car Wash, drivers get both the exterior and interior of their vehicles cleaned in a new sanitizing fog service included with every full-service car wash.

"We actually have a fogger. We ask you to put your fan on high, and we will go inside, fog that vehicle with a disinfectant sanitizing type product," said Becky Lewis, vice president of PDQ Car Wash. "We'll let it run for 60 seconds."

The atomized, touch-free, hospital grade disinfectant eliminates 99-percent of bacteria and viruses inside of the vehicles people get in and out of multiple times each day.

"You never know what you're bringing in. A lot of people have other people in their vehicles," said Lewis.

Team members also disinfect high touch-points like the steering wheel, door handles, gear shift, even the keys before turning the car back over to the driver.

"I always like to say a clean car is a healthy car," said Lewis.