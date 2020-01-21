Some local Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants named in child labor investigation

Some local fast food restaurants violated child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Labor says an investigation of Manna Inc. uncovered violations at some Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $157,114.

The violations included allowing "14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law."

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights and worked more than three hours on a school day. Some worked more than eight hours on a non-school day. Those are violations of labor laws.

The following local restaurants are on the list:

Fazoli's - Fond du Lac 256 N. Pioneer Road

Fazoli's - Appleton 2720 N. Richmond Street

Wendy's - Green Bay 1100 Radisson Street

Wendy's - Ashwaubenon 901 Hansen Rd

Wendy's - Sheboygan 3645 S. Taylor Dr

Wendy's - Manitowoc 4441 Calumet Ave

CLICK HERE for a full list of restaurants.