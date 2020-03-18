Some beauty professionals, massage therapists close doors amid coronavirus outbreak

State and federal guidelines have forced a number of businesses to shut down in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Parlour salon in De Pere closes for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, some businesses such as hair salons and massage therapists are in a bit of a gray area.

These types of businesses are not specifically identified in Governor Tony Evers order to shut down, but some owners are doing it voluntarily for the health and safety of their clients and employees.

“This is going to be very different, very difficult. It's actually very heartbreaking to not be able to see them and service them,” said Daniel Pagel, stylist and owner of Parlour in De Pere.

Stylists there served their last clients Wednesday, before shutting down for two weeks.

Pagel made the decision to close after Governor Evers closed bars and restaurants Tuesday.

“[I] thought it was the best step now was the safety and health of clients, which would be licensed as a cosmetologist, you have to protect them from any type of infectious disease,” said Pagel.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) has put out some guidelines for stylists, which are in-line with what officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been saying.

The association is encouraging stylists to use disinfectants to wipe down counter tops, treatment rooms, back bars, reception areas and tools. Advising proper and frequent hand washing, and for stylists to keep a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer at stations at all times.

Pagel says he’ll be able to manage financially during the closure, but is looking at his options if he needs to stay closed for a longer period of time.

“When you're an independent owner or operator of a hair salon or any business, you don't have access to paid leave for health, nor do you have a health care package or PTO time. You're really on your own with that,” said Pagel.

PBA officials say they are engaged and are asking Congress to include the 45B FICA tax tip credit as part of an economic stimulus package to help out beauty professionals during this time.

The association is also offering licensed professionals or salon/spa employees who do not have a membership with the PBA, access to a tele-health subscription for $10/month which will cover physical and mental health needs for the family. The program expires on April 15.

Meanwhile, owners of Avalon Healing Center in De Pere put up a sign on the outside of the building on Wednesday saying it’s closed until April 1.

“It was a really hard decision for me to close down,” said Greg Smith, co-owner of Avalon Healing Center. “When the order came down to not have prolonged contact with people, that made the decision easier.”

Smith says his other massage therapists and clients have been understanding, given the situation, and have even offered to help.

“I've had clients reach out to me and tell me if they can do anything on their end to help keep us going, they're more than happy to do it; whether it's buying gift certificates, pre-paid packages.” said Smith.

Smith says he also plans to offer in-home massages, but only if it's medically necessary and the client shows no flu-like or coronavirus symptoms.

“We're trying to contain this, we're trying to get over the curve, so we're doing everything in our power to do that,” said Smith.

