Some area school districts hoping for summer graduation ceremony

Whether it's a virtual ceremony in the coming weeks, or hope for a more traditional graduation later this summer, area school districts are trying to figure out the best and safest way to honor their senior class.

Like every other school around the state, Denmark High School sits empty and quiet, offering no opportunity for the Class of 2020 to enjoy their final days together.

"The seniors have been dealt a hand that no one, I don't think, could ever imagined, whether it's the spring play, sports, graduation, getting that scholarship that they've been working for, for 12 years," says Denmark District Administrator Luke Goral.

And of all the things missed out on, what's traditionally just around the corner is the most difficult for district administrators like Goral to try and figure out.

"Graduation has been probably one of the toughest decisions that every district has been dealing with," says Goral.

Back in March, all schools received a clear directive to shut down due the coronavirus, but they're on their own when it comes to following guidance about graduation.

While many districts have opted for virtual graduations in early June, others like Denmark are hoping for a more traditional ceremony.

"Some districts have decided to set a date late July, early August, our school board has also set an alternative date, we haven't publicized that because some of our feeling is we don't want to set people up for more disappointments. We do a graduation ceremony every year, we can get that together very, very quickly," says Goral.

Goral says he salutes the seniors he's talked with, and is amazed by their perseverance.

But he also knows, if possible, how nice it would be to see them together one last time.

"We are holding out hope, I think you have to during this time," says Goral.