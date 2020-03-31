Some Wisconsin jurisdictions facing "critical" poll worker shortage

Nearly 60 percent of Wisconsin municipalities have reported a shortage of poll workers ahead of the April 7 Election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

(WSAW photo)

The election is going on as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak. The state has asked voters to request an absentee ballot to reduce the gathering of a large group of people at polling places.

The deadline for a registered voter to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2. You must be a registered voter to request one.

The WEC on Tuesday released findings of a survey of municipal and county clerks.

The WEC says 111 of the state's 1850 jurisdictions reported a "critical" status--meaning they cannot staff even one polling place. They're facing a shortage of 671 poll workers.

The WEC says 126 jurisdictions are listed under "serious" status--that is unable to staff all desired polling places.

"Nearly every county in Wisconsin has at least one municipality concerned about their ability to open a polling place April 7," reads a document prepared by Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

More information is available about the poll worker shortage.

Wolfe says clerks, WEC staff and the Department of Administration have conducted outreach to groups in effort to get volunteers to help at the polls.

Some polling places are consolidating.

Wolfe says that information will need to be updated on the state's MyVote website. That's where people can find their polling locations and view sample ballots.

"We do believe properly noticing this is a significant piece of the consolidation. So again, making sure people are aware of the consolidation, doing things like posting notices at the usual polling place to alert people where they should go to these consolidated polling places," says Wolfe. "We also believe it's incredibly important that they, in a timely manner, enter the new polling place information in the WisVote system [system for clerks], so that voters are able to find their new or consolidated polling place on MyVote. If clerks don't enter that information into WisVote, voters will not be able to find that new polling place information on MyVote."

Information is available on how to become a poll worker.


