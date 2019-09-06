Fox Valley schools create new programs to tackle teen vaping issue

A third death in the nation has been linked vaping. U.S. health officials reported Friday there are at least 450 cases of possible severe lung disease in 33 states. In Wisconsin, the state health department has reported more than 30 cases.

One common factor in these cases is that many of them involve teens. Many schools have been aware of the vaping trend among young adults for some time.

“A couple years ago we knew it was around, last year though we really saw a spike in students getting caught with vaping products as well as vaping at school,” said Christine Christensen, AODA coordinator for the Neenah Joint School District.

“Vaping is actually something that has been trending over a period of time now,” said Oshkosh Area Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. “I think it’s gaining a lot more recognition because of recent events, even here in Wisconsin.”

Both Cartwright and Christensen have been trying in various ways to prevent teenagers from using cigarettes.

“A lot of education,” said Christensen. “Really trying to have conversations with students about the dangers of vaping. Speaking with students about the chemicals that are in vape products.”

“We make sure we incorporate it into our health curriculum, we have conversations as we’re going over code of conduct,” said Cartwright. “So there’s a variety of opportunities to discuss this type of information with our students.”

Because vaping is such an issue among teenagers, both the Oshkosh and Neenah school districts are trying new, more progressive approaches to disciplining students who are caught with, or using, vape products.

“What we found was that we were suspending them out of school, but 90 percent of the students who were being suspended were, they were coming up and doing it again,” said Cartwright.

Now Cartwright says there will be a new program used at West High School. It will incorporate more preventive measures for repeat behavior.

“We’re giving you counseling services so that way if there’s some type of addictive behaviors that are occurring we can start addressing it from that perspective as well,” said Cartwright.

Neenah will do something similar by hosting group sessions to inform about vaping, which will be an option for all students, but mandatory for students caught with vaping products.

“A safe space where they can talk openly about it without feeling like they’re going to get in trouble, being able to ask questions, even interacting with peers in a similar situation, I think that gives them a little more opportunity to learn, absorb, hopefully start making better decisions,” said Christensen.

In addition to the group class, students will be given educational materials to take home to their parents. Christensen believes parents have a huge influence, and says she is willing to answer parent or student questions on vaping at any time.

The Oshkosh district also informs the parents in any case where a student is caught with an e-cigarette. The district also tests for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in any vape product they confiscate.

Both districts hope the new, counseling-based programs will help inform students on how dangerous vaping can be.

“Our numbers of students reporting recent use of e-cigarettes has gone done from almost 26 percent to somewhere near 17 percent,” said Christensen. “So I hope we’re already making a difference. We’re going to keep tackling that issue and hopefully we see the [downward] trend continue.”

“I would just encourage students, our young people, please take this seriously,” said Cartwright. “There are now studies coming out showing that it does have health risks. It’s not what you may have thought it was beforehand, and it may not necessarily be something that you want to do that could potentially cost you your life. It’s not worth it.”

