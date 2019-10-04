Solve a murder mystery at Hazelwood Historic House

Ever dreamed of solving a murder mystery? The classic board game Clue is coming to life at the Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay.

(WBAY Photo)

The murder mystery is loosely based on members of the prominent Martin family. The Martins lived inside Hazelwood House during the 1800s.

Players will get a character and be set up with a guide. Groups move through Hazelwood Historic House and meet with actors who will help them solve the mystery.

Haunted Hazelwood: Clue is a fundraiser for Brown County Historical Society.

"Having people come in and support us through events like this help us do more events, more programs for kids, more exhibits just to get the word out there that Brown County has a really great history and we want to spread that," says Brooke Uhl, Program Manager.

There are three Clue events in the month of October: Oct. 5, Oct. 11, and Oct. 12.

Tickets are $20. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets.