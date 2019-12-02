Solberg brothers due in court in separate federal cases

Two brothers are scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Green Bay Monday in separate cases involving used vehicle sales.

John Solberg is escorted into federal court in Green Bay. Nov. 27, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

John Solberg and Robert Solberg each have detention hearings after spending the extended holiday weekend in jail.

Federal grand juries returned indictments against the brothers last week.

JOHN SOLBERG CASE

John Solberg, 37, is charged with 15 counts of fraud. The indictment states Solberg conspired to “defraud automobile sellers, automobile buyers, financial institutions, and others through the use of the United States mail, by means of interstate wire communications, and by concealing material facts from federally insured financial institutions.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Solberg "operated, directed and supervised" dealerships under the names Backwoods Bargains, Standard Pre-Owned, Suamico Investment Group, and Bella Investments, LLC at locations in Suamico and Kaukauna.

The indictment states Solberg went to Craigslist to find people selling vehicles and convinced them to turn over their cars to be sold on consignment at one of his businesses. "These interactions involved interstate wire communications between Wisconsin and servers located in Arizona and California," reads the indictment.

Solberg and co-conspirators "wrongfully obtained in excess of $250,000" from the scheme, according to the indictment.

Action 2 News has been following the Solberg case for years. Viewers came to us asking to look into Standard Pre-Owned in Suamico and Kaukauna. In May 2016, investigators served a search warrant at the Suamico location.

On Nov. 27, Solberg pleaded not guilty to the 15 counts against him. A federal judge ordered him to be held in jail until Monday's detention hearing.

A five-day trial is scheduled for Feb. 5.

If convicted, the conspiracy count carries a maximum of 30 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine. The remaining counts each come with a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and $250,000 fine.

ROBERT SOLBERG AND JOSHUA TAYLOR CASE

John Solberg's brother, Robert, is charged with criminal conspiracy and odometer tampering in a separate case.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week against Robert Solberg and Joshua A. Taylor.

The indictment states Robert Solberg, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 38, bought used vehicles and altered or replaced the odometers before selling them to buyers. They allegedly rolled back hundreds of thousands of miles from some of the vehicles before sale.

"Solberg and Taylor purchased high-mileage used vehicles. After purchasing the vehicles, they used a variety of means to alter or reduce the mileage shown on the odometers of those vehicles," reads the indictment.

Solberg and Taylor are accused of selling about 22 vehicles with altered odometers.

The indictment includes four vehicles with substantial mileage differences:

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

--Approximate Mileage: 269,410

--Approximate False Mileage: 97,000

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

--Approximate Mileage: 298,764

--Approximate False Mileage: 78,000

2004 GMC Yukon

--Approximate Mileage: 214,000

--Approximate False Mileage: 114,000

2003 Chevy Tahoe

--Approximate Mileage: 300,000

--Approximate False Mileage: 114,000

Solberg pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a speedy trial. A three-day trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

Action 2 News broke news of the investigation in June. On June 3, Green Bay Police executed search warrants at Solberg's home, Taylor's home, and a storage facility on Green Bay's east side.

Warrants reveal that during searches of three properties, police seized six vehicles, phones, keys, titles, more than $4,000 in cash, and an odometer cluster--a tool used to alter mileage on a vehicle.

Officers also found multiple odometers. One was in a cardboard box. It had been shipped to Robert Solberg, warrants show.

