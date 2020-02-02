Softball tournament in Oshkosh raises money for Make-A-Wish

Not everyone spent their Super Bowl Sunday focused on football. Hundreds of people in Oshkosh chose to focus on their love of softball instead – but it wasn’t an average men’s softball tournament.

"Right now I believe we're on game 63 in a row," said Eric Schaefer, owner of Fox Valley Athletics.

The Fox Valley Athletics Tournament started Friday night and runs non-stop through Sunday.

"I mean you could be playing at one o'clock in the afternoon, four o'clock in the morning,” said Nicholas Parsons, one of the players in the tournament.

"It's difficult, I mean as you see there's people sleeping on the ground, whenever you catch an hour or two nap in the vehicle that's beneficial,” said Kyle Kannenberg, who volunteers and plays in the tournament.

“But people like doing it, people like playing the game of softball and they know what they're getting into with a tournament like this."

Schaefer has hosted tournaments like this before at the UUW-Oshkosh Rec Plex Dome. Many of his tournaments raise money for a community cause, in the past tournaments have supported organizations such as the Oshkosh Humane Society and the Spierings Cancer Foundation.

This time proceeds are going toward Appleton's Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"The softball community is a very loyal group,” said Schaefer. “When it comes to running charity events I found that they'll come from all across the Midwest to try and assist us."

"A lot of us love to play the game but it's not about the money,” said Parsons. “So the fact that he's actually putting money toward something as big as that is inspiring, really considering all the good that people can do. And every tournament he seems to run something goes towards something and that's just awesome."

Aside from the various community charities that have been supported, these tournaments help the Oshkosh area, too.

"Brings money into the city,” said Kannenberg. “There's obviously hotels and food, and even the campus gets a little bit of money out of it. So it's great the whole city gets to benefit from a tournament like this."

Schaefer believes with about 400 players involved, roughly $2,500 will be raised for Make-A-Wish.

"To put in only 55 hours-worth of work, have a great time, and being able to raise that kind of money for such a great cause is incredible,” said Schaefer.

Fox Valley Athletics has organized softball leagues in Neenah, Appleton, and Menasha that run from April through October. Those who are interested in playing league or participating in future tournaments can visit the Fox Valley Athletics Facebook page for updates.

