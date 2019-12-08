Social Security Scam: New online reporting form

A new tool was introduced in Wisconsin to help track the top scams people report.

The tool is also a new way investigators are getting details about the social security impostors calling you. It's the number one scam reported to Wisconsin Consumer Protection, to the FTC and to the Social Security Administration.

The new online reporting form was just launched at the website: oig.ssa.gov. It is the Office of Inspector General website at the Social Security Administration. You'll fill it out with as many details as you can give about the robocalls, live callers, emails, text messages on social security.

After you fill out all the information when you get to the bottom of the form, in order to submit this online complaint you create your own five digit pin and save it.

If the Social Security Administration calls you about your complaint, you ask them for the pin, that way you'll know the call is legitimate.

Officials encourage you to report these especially if you're a victim. They remind you to hang up and not return the calls.

Real social security employees will never tell you your number has been suspended or threaten you. Investigators say they'll use the information they get in these online complaints to find trends which could help find and stop scammers.

