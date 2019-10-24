So precious: Babies dressed up for Halloween contest at Aurora BayCare NICU

It may be the cutest video you'll see all day. Premature babies are dressed up for Halloween at the Aurora BayCare NICU in Green Bay.

Photo: Aurora BayCare NICU

Parents dressed up their precious little ones for a Halloween Costume Contest. One baby is wrapped up in a Taco Bell burrito costume. There's a little pumpkin, a baby candy corn, a cupcake, beautiful butterflies, and a sweet little giraffe. Batman and Robin are also in the mix.

The idea is to give families in the hospital a chance to commemorate baby's first Halloween.

The Beck family wrapped up baby Ashe in the Taco Bell burrito costume.

"The experience with him for his first 16 days hasn't been normal, so doing something like this feels normal and it's actually been hilarious and fun and a light-hearted thing to joke about and put together," says dad Brent Beck.

You can vote for your favorite at facebook.com/AuroraHealth

The winner and two runners-up will receive prizes.