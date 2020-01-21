Snubbed no more: Za'Darius, Adams and Clark added to Pro Bowl roster

Snubbed no more. Green Bay Packers LB Za'Darius Smith is among three players added to the Pro Bowl roster.

WR Davante Adams and DL Kenny Clark were also named to the squad Tuesday.

The trio of Packers will replace players who are unable to play in the NFL's version of an all-star game due to injury.

Za'Darius Smith was vocal about what he considered a Pro Bowl snub. During the Divisional Playoff Game against the Seattle Seahawks, Smith pulled down his undershirt to display the word "Snubbed" for the cameras.

This is Smith's first career Pro Bowl. He had 13.5 sacks this season, ranking sixth in the NFL.

It's also the first career Pro Bowl for Kenny Clark.

This is the third straight Pro Bowl selection for Adams.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. You can watch it on WBAY.