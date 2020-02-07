Snowmobiler safe after falling through ice on Lake Winneconne

Fire officials say a snowmobiler is safe after going through the ice on Lake Winneconne Friday afternoon.

According to the Winneconne Poygan Fire District, officials were called to the lake for a report of a person in the water.

One of the air boats was able to find a snowmobiler who had gone through the ice east of Lone Willow Island.

Officials say the snowmobiler was cold and wet, and was taken to shore to be checked out by paramedics.

Members of the fire district add ice conditions on Lake Winneconne from the river channel south to shore "are terrible".