Snowmobiler rescued from Wolf River after going into open water

A man is safe after being rescued from the Wolf River late Friday night when his snowmobile entered open water in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call from a person in distress on the Wolf River south of County Highway X in the Town of Mukwa shortly before midnight on Friday.

When they arrived, they found the caller in open water hanging on to the edge of the ice after his snowmobile went into open water.

Authorities say he had been traveling alone headed south on the river when he entered the water.

At this time, the Sheriff's Office is recommending everyone stay off the Wolf River due to unstable ice conditions and open water.

The man was brought to shore by members of the New London Fire Department, and was then taken by ambulance to Theda Care Medical Center of New London before being flown to Theda Care Medical Center of Neenah.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the incident.