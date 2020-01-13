Snowmobiler dies from Langlade County crash injuries

A 56-year-old Langlade County man died from the injuries he suffered in a snowmobile accident Saturday night.

The sheriff's office says it responded to the accident near Price-Neva Road and Brynes Road in the town of Price shortly after 11 P.M. January 11.

The first deputy on the scene found the man wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse and began CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Wausau.

The sheriff's office was notified Monday about his passing.

The man's name hasn't been made public yet.

Details about the snowmobile accident aren't available. The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating with the help of the state Department of Natural Resources.