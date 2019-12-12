Snowmobile orders throttle up

With Thursday's snowfall, the Green Bay area is already approaching nearly 50 percent of its average snowfall for an entire winter.

(WBAY file photo)

That's a good sign for winter sports.

The show floor at Simonar's Sports in Luxemburg is about to have one fewer snowmobile on display. Scott Wolfe was buying himself a new sled Thursday.

"The anticipation is there, and you know, just hoping to have as good of year as last year if not better," Wolfe said.

After several years of little snow or poor conditions, things changed last year and local trails saw plenty of activity.

With close to 25 inches of snow already fallen around Green Bay, last year's momentum has carried over.

"You can feel it when they come in the stores. There's no 'hum, ho, I'll wait until next year, we'll wait and see.' Now it's, 'I don't need to see, I can see it outside, let's go,'" David Simonar of Simonar's Sports said.

Simonar says his winter season has started off with bang.

"Sales, maintenance, clothing, all that is ahead of schedule than normal, and it's really good," Simonar said.

This weekend, Wolfe is heading to northern Michigan to go snowmobiling -- but as the snow keeps falling, he's looking forward to racking up the miles on his sled close to home.

"I live right here in Luxemburg, and I'm two minutes from the Ahnapee Trail. You come home, it's nice just to hop on and go, you come back, you're in your own bed at night, so it's kind of nice," Wolfe said.

Simonar expects the snowmobile season here locally to be "full throttle" by the first of the year.

"Between Christmas and New Year's is when everybody's got time, and then they want to be ready to go and they're going to go right out the front door and go riding," Simonar said.

