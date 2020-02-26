Snowmobile club clears majority of debris from devastating storm

Some snowmobile trails in Oconto County are still covered with debris after devastating storms hit the area last summer

Action 2 News first told you about Chute Pond Snowmobile Club cleaning trails in the Mountain area before the season begun.

"At first we were told that our snowmobile season was not going to happen, Chute Pond Snowmobile Club’s President Debra Uhlenbrauck said. “Our trails were too far damaged with not enough time to open again."

About 200 miles of trails were covered with debris after a thunder storm hit last July.

The Chute Pond Snowmobile Club spent over 700 hours of volunteering and contracting service cleaning up the debris.

Only 50 miles are left covered.

"We did our best and we opened up despite of them saying no,” Uhlenbrauck said.

"A lot of work every day to go out there with the chainsaws and we worked with the groomer a couple of days just trying to clean everything up,” Chute Pond Snowmobile Club Member David Thrill said.

The club is raising money to clear the 50 miles of trails were debris is still left.

“We have to fundraise to keep our equipment up and we're really fundraising now to make sure we get the rest of our trails open,” said Uhlenbrauck.

Fundraiser happening Friday, March 6, 2020 and Saturday, March 7, 2020.

