Snow reports starting to trickle in

Snow is continuing to fall across much of the viewing area, however we are starting to see how much has already fallen in parts of the state.

Meteorologist David Earns received reports of more than six inches so far in Amherst and Iola as of 7 a.m., as well as Cedar Grove.

Wausau has already seen 4.7 inches, with Coloma close behind at 4.5.

Appleton so far has received 4 inches, with Green Bay coming in at 3.5 inches.

Snow is expected to blow around due to gusty winds Saturday, and drifting could also happen.