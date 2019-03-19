Snow plow driver credited in take down of burglary suspects

A local snow plow driver tipped off Brown County deputies to suspects in a bar burglary, actions described as "critical" to the investigation.

"The snow plow driver was critical and we really appreciate it," says Lt. John Bain, Brown County Sheriff's Office. "Without him, it would have been difficult to catch, apprehend, solve the burglary. He was critical."

The suspects, Ziad Aaron Madi, 29, and Colin James Rosenow, 30, are each charged with Burglary of a Building-Dwelling as Repeaters.

On the morning of March 10, a Brown County Sheriff's Deputy was called to Just One More Bar and Grill on N Memorial Dr in Howard for a report of a burglary in progress.

Criminal complaints obtained by Action 2 News say a snow plow driver was plowing the lot across from the bar and saw a vehicle drop off a man wearing a cap and coat and carrying a duffel bag. The driver was worried that it was a burglary in progress.

The plow driver followed the vehicle. He reported that the vehicles lights went off as it headed on Taylor St toward Lenwood Ave. The driver saw the vehicle run stop signs. At one point, someone got out of the car and ran away.

"He followed it and that vehicle tried to evade him and shortly after that, our deputies located the vehicle," said Lt. John Bain. "They attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop for them and continued northbound on 41, where we had a short chase."

A deputy caught up with the suspect vehicle at a roundabout on Velp Ave. The deputy performed a PIT maneuver, but the suspect vehicle regained control and took off to the on-ramp from Velp to I-41 north.

A chase ensued on I-41. Brown County asked the Oconto County Sheriff's Office to set up spike strips. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was taken into custody and identified as Colin J. Rosenow.

Investigators went to the bar and found that a door had been broken to gain entry and there was damage inside the building.

Investigators followed tracks in the snow to the Wery Farms buildings off Lenwood Ave. Madi was there, and refused to come out. Officers sent in a K-9 and found the Madi under a tarp. He was taken into custody.

"It's phenomenal that he [snow plow driver] was that observant and understand the gravity of the situation and call it in and not get too involved to get injured or caught up in the incident," Bain says. "We're very thankful and that's really the way law enforcement should work is a good relationship with the public and police officers who are working together."

